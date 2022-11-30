Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo

James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.

Gunn will also introduce his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, with Backn appearing as himself in the special presentation. If you were wondering if there were any other options if Bacon couldn't appear, the director has an answer for you. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn revealed that if the actor couldn't appear, MC Hammer would be the other choice.

"Oh, I don't know. Peter Quill was pretty young when he left Earth, so I'm not sure how much awareness he had," Gunn revealed. "When I was eight, I knew who The Monkees were, but I don't know who would've been famous in 1987 that Peter would've loved when he was still on Earth. MC Hammer, maybe."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What did you think about the cameo? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!