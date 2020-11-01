Riverdale Stars Debut Epic Powerpuff Girls Halloween Costumes

✖

People all over the world celebrated Halloween on Saturday, allowing them to embody or pay tribute to a wide array of things from popular culture. For some of the stars of The CW's Riverdale, that involved a pretty perfect tribute to the beloved animated franchise The Powerpuff Girls. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes took to social media on Saturday to debut their Powerpuff Girls costumes, which recreate the trio's color-coordinated costumes with a modern flair. The costumes come after years of fans comparing Reinhart, Petsch, and Mendes to the Powerpuff Girls, given their aesthetic similarities and hair colors. Some of the captions even acknowledged these long-running comparisons, with Reinhart remarking "You asked... we delivered" and Mendes commenting "about damn time."

View this post on Instagram You asked... we delivered. Powerpuff Girls 💙❤️💚 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram about damn time A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram powerpuff 💕 A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram sugar, spice, everything nice & chemical x A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT

Coincidentally, there is a chance that Riverdale could soon have a deeper connection to the Powerpuff Girls franchise, as a live-action sequel series is currently in development at The CW. The series would follow the one-time child heroes as now-disillusioned twentysomethings, who regret spending their youth fighting criminals. The question lingers of whether they can swallow their resentment long enough to come back together and save the world when it needs them most.

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series is being developed by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter among the executive producers for the series, alongside David Madden.

What do you think of the Riverdale cast's Powerpuff Girls Halloween costumes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!