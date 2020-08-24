Powerpuff Girls Live-Action TV Series in the Works at the CW

✖

The Powerpuff Girls could be headed to live-action. Variety reports that The CW is developing a live-action iteration of the popular Cartoon Network cartoon. In the proposed series, the one-time child heroes are now disillusioned twentysomethings who regret spending their youth fighting criminals. The question lingers of whether they can swallow their resentment long enough to come back together and save the world when it needs them most. The project is being developed by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive producer for Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.

Craig McCracken created The Powerpuff Girls as one of Cartoon Network's earliest original series. The series follows three elementary school girls created by Professor Utonium when he accidentally mixes sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X. The original series aired for six seasons and 78 episodes from 1998 through 2005, with The Powerpuff Girls Movie debuting in 2002. A 10th anniversary special aired in 2008. A second special, created using CGI, aired in 2014. The Powerpuff Girls was notably the final cartoon produced by Hanna Barbera, which closed its doors following co-founder William Hanna's death in 2001.

An animated reboot launched on Cartoon Network in 2016. The show's premiere was viewed by an audience of 81 million, and the first season earned an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. The series introduced a fourth Powerpuff Girls member, Bliss, into the group. It concluded its three-season run in 2019.

“The Powerpuff Girls is on a momentous run with its first Emmy nod, a debut appearance at one of the biggest fan events of the year, and now a second season greenlight,” said Rob Sorcher, the chief content officer for Cartoon Network announcing the show had been renewed for a second season. “Congratulations to the Cartoon Network creative teams who have super-powered this property with the perfect amount of Chemical X to bring a hit show for a new generation of fans.”

The Powerpuff Girls has had myriad spinoff media and merchandise. These include an anime, soundtrack releases, home video collection, comics, and video games., and various other licensed merchandise. The original series was nominated for six Emmy Awards, nine Annie Awards, and one Kids' Choice Award.

