Halo Season 2: The Hunt for Kessler Begins in 'Aleria' First Look Clip (Exclusive)

Last week Halo brought the epic fall of Reach to life, and now the survivors of the Covenant's invasion aren't getting much of a chance to breathe. That goes double for Soren and Laera, who are trying to locate their son Kessler. Kwan managed to get Kessler away from those who betrayed Soren earlier this season, but now it's time to reunite their family, and we've got an exclusive clip of their journey to that reunion right here. In the clip, Soren and Laera confront someone who might know their son's whereabouts, and though this person isn't very forthcoming, Soren lets him know very quickly that his decision is a mistake. You can watch the exclusive clip in the video above.

Soren (Bokeem Woodbine) and Laera (Fiona O'Shaughnessy) have been a part for much of season 2, as Soren was betrayed and turned into ONI and James Ackerson. He was taken to Reach, which led to a reunion of sorts, as Ackerson had Soren put in the same cell as Halsey (Natascha McElhone), who he had been searching for previously.

While he has been searching for Halsey, Soren ends up having to work with her to make it out of Reach after the Covenant attack, and they eventually do make it out of the facility. They end up running into Master Chief and Silver Team, who are defending the transports that are evacuating civilians. They manage to protect them but then are left behind to make their last stand on Reach, which is where episode four ends.

Now the questions become what happens to the remaining members of the group, and will they make it out of Reach? The clip suggests that is the case, at least for Soren and Laera, and we don't have to wait too much longer for more answers. In the meantime, you can find the official description for Halo season 2 below.

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction – the Halo."

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as Master Chief, John-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). This season's new cast additions include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup)."

