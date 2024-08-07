Happy Place: Bridgerton Producer to Showrun Jennifer Lopez’s Emily Henry TV Series

Another Emily Henry adaptation is one step closer to being a reality. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Bridgerton and Santa Clarita Diet veteran Leila Cohan will co-write and showrun Happy Place, Netflix’s television adaptation of Henry’s 2023 novel. The Happy Place series has been in the works at Netflix for several months now, with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez producing the project through a first-look deal she has with the streamer. Other producers on the series will include Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Cohan is Emmy nominated for her work on Bridgerton, with her filmography already including The Perfect Couple, Special, The First Wives Club, Santa Clarita Diet, and Awkward.

What Is Happy Place About?

Happy Place follows Harriet and Wyn, who’ve been a perfect couple since they met in college — they go together like salt and pepper, honey and tea, lobster and rolls. Except now, for reasons they’re still not discussing, they don’t. They broke up five months ago, and they still haven’t told their best friends. They find themselves sharing a bedroom at the Maine cottage that has been their friend group’s yearly getaway for the past decade, and continue to lie through their teeth to their friends about their relationship status.

“I loved that the basic premise was that these couples have already fallen in love once and you may or may not get to see that on screen,” Henry explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Getting you to root for a relationship that has already ended is a huge challenge, and that’s how I choose my next book. I think the second chance of it all is what really drew me into the story.”

What Is People We Meet on Vacation About?

This Happy Place news comes as Netflix just recently confirmed the stars of People We Meet on Vacation, an upcoming movie adaptation of Henry’s 2021 book. Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) will portray Alex and Poppy in the film, which is being directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud, All the Bright Places). In the film, free-spirited Poppy (Bader) and routine-loving Alex (Blyth) have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?

“I’ve been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters,” Henry told Netflix. “I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex.”

Netflix’s Happy Place television series does not currently have a release date.

h/t: Deadline