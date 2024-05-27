Atlas: Jennifer Lopez Thriller Debuts as Number One Movie on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez is once again reigning as the queen of Netflix. The superstar's latest movie, Atlas, is an original for the streaming service that made its debut over the weekend. The film has instantly risen to become the most popular film on the entire service, at least on Netflix's daily movie charts.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Atlas take over as the number one film on the service. The film had to pass recent original hits and new additions like Madame Web and Thelma the Unicorn to take over that top spot.

Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez as a counterterrorism analyst who makes a surprising discovery after a deadly AI uprising. It's not the first collaboration between Lopez and Netflix in recent years, and the quick success of Atlas suggests it won't be the last.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!