Atlas: Jennifer Lopez Thriller Debuts as Number One Movie on Netflix
Jennifer Lopez's newest movie has quickly taken over the Netflix charts.
Jennifer Lopez is once again reigning as the queen of Netflix. The superstar's latest movie, Atlas, is an original for the streaming service that made its debut over the weekend. The film has instantly risen to become the most popular film on the entire service, at least on Netflix's daily movie charts.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Atlas take over as the number one film on the service. The film had to pass recent original hits and new additions like Madame Web and Thelma the Unicorn to take over that top spot.
Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez as a counterterrorism analyst who makes a surprising discovery after a deadly AI uprising. It's not the first collaboration between Lopez and Netflix in recent years, and the quick success of Atlas suggests it won't be the last.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Atlas
"Decades after a deadly AI uprising, a brilliant counterterrorism analyst (Jennifer Lopez) discovers the same tech may be her only hope to save humanity."
2. Madame Web
"In this superhero origin story, Dakota Johnson stars as Cassie Webb, a New York City paramedic who uses her psychic gifts to alter the future."
3. A Simple Favor
"Thirsty for thrills, single mom Stephanie strikes up a friendship with the glamorous Emily, who asks for a small favor before she mysteriously vanishes."
4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
"Aided by April and newcomer Casey, the Ninja Turtles fl into action after Shredder escapes prison and plots to take over the world with evil Krang."
5. Thelma the Unicorn
"In a world obsessed with appearances, soulful singer Thelma and her Rusty Buckets band can't catch a break — until Thelma's sparkly makeover goes viral."
6. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
7. Mother of the Bride
"A destination wedding turns awkward when the bride's mom discovers the groom's dad is her ex. Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
9. Anyone But You
"At a lavish destination wedding, two singles whose one date ended badly pretend to be a couple to pacify her interfering parents and make his ex jealous."
10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
"Raised in the shadows, trained in ninjitsu, guided by their rodent sensei, destined to protect the city...and desperate to eat pizza."