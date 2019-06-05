Happy! Cancelled by SYFY

It looks like Happy!‘s wild ride has officially come to an end. SYFY has officially cancelled the Christopher Meloni-led drama, just months after its second season debuted. The Hollywood Reporter claims that the cancellation was a “tough decision” that was ultimately made due to lackluster ratings.

The report does outline that Happy! – alongside freshman series Deadly Class – are being shopped around to other possible platforms by their respective studios. Happy! reportedly performs well on Netflix, and is said to be the best second-window drama show in male and teen demos (outside of You, which has now become a Netflix original after being canceled by Lifetime).

Happy! follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a hitman who joins forces with his daughter’s imaginary friend, a blue unicorn simply named Happy (Patton Oswalt). Together, they attempt to locate Nick’s daughter (played by Lorenzo) after she has been kidnapped. The series draws inspiration from the Grant Morrison comic of the same name.

“We weren’t trying to do something that was a complete perfect adaptation of the comic.” Morrison previously told ComicBook.com. “I don’t think these things necessarily work well the translation from one media to another, if you try and slavishly copy the original. The book was only four issues. I always wanted to do more with the characters, but there was no chance of a sequel because of how we dealt with one of our leads in the book.”

“It was kind of capturing the energy, and the mood, and the feel of the comic.” Morrison added. “Because as you see, especially in the first couple, was a lot of that dark humor. There’s a lot of violence and negative energy. It’s very punk rock. But as we go in, other elements came in. It’s a Christmas story, so we got a better sentimentality. There’s moments in there that will make you cry.”

The first season of Happy! debuted in December of last year to critical and public acclaim. About a month later, the series was renewed for a second season, something that Morrison and company have been planning for.

“If it’s a hit, we know exactly where we’re going with it,” Morrison told ComicBook.com back in January. “We do have it planned out to three seasons so far. If it’s a hit, we’ll go back to that and see if we can extend it more — but we’ve taken it seriously. If the show is a success, we’ll know exactly what we’re doing.”

“We know where it’s going,” Morrison explained. “There’s a real big mythology behind it, which people won’t really be aware of until somewhere around I think episode four you start to see hints of it. So yeah, very much so. We’d love to keep going with these characters because we love them so much.”

What do you think of Happy! not getting a third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.