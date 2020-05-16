Harley Quinn: Here Are the Best Tweets and Reveals From the Quarantine Watch Party
At long last, the ComicBook.com team assembled with the crew behind DC Universe's Harley Quinn for an epic #QuarantineWatchParty. Friday night, producers Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey joined ComicBook Nation as everyone participating watched the two most recent episodes of the show — "All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues" and "There's No Place to Go But Down."
Between Schumacker, Halpern, Lorey, and a few surprise guests that joined throughout the night, plenty of behind the scenes tidbits were revealed, some of which we captured below. Should you want to see everything that happened, head on over to Twitter and search the #QuarantineWatchParty and #HarleyQuinn hashtags.
Keep scrolling to see what everyone was saying about the Harley Quinn watch party!
Tudyk Is the Man
Can we talk about the many people Mr. Alan Tudyk voices on #HarleyQuinn? The Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, CONDIMENT KING, and many more. #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/6xVqYvYUiw— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 16, 2020
It's in the Details
Oh hi! Harley’s composer here.⁰Throughout the flashback, all the usual themes were skewed a touch to make this ep feel more like a BTAS ep. Here, Ivy’s theme has more orch and less synths than usual. The drums help sell her more primal look.⁰#QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn— Jefferson Friedman (@_jeffeff_) May 16, 2020
Dark Knight Throwback
OMG, I just realized the parallel between the Little Italy bomb and the cell phone one in The Dark Knight. Wooooow. #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/x5LrKFe1DQ— #Harlivy Stan Account 🏁 (@heartsleevedLB) May 16, 2020
Now THAT'S Method Acting!
Shout out to @TVsAndyDaly for voicing Harvey Dent/Two-Face in our show. He's an effing maniac in real life! And also half of Andy's face was hideously dissolved! #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty— Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) May 16, 2020
Quick S/O Uber Eats
#DCUHarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn @PMSchumacker @deanlorey @ComicBook @justin_halpern
When Uber Eats messes up your order... pic.twitter.com/ljVmXan0RE— The F’n Nerds Podcast (@fn_nerds) May 16, 2020
DeVito Returns
She but the Penguin’s nose off...#DCUHarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/hN5dLqHZQx— Taimur Dar (@TaimurODar) May 16, 2020
Keep the Car Running
When George Lopez did his voice record, he was in and out so quickly he said he left his car running. He was great. Super nice and professional. #DCUHarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn— Dean Lorey (@deanlorey) May 16, 2020
Did Someone Say John Wick?
This scene of Gordon going on a murder spree (?) in the GCPD precinct was originally like four full pages of John Wick-inspired prose. This is what it was cut down to: #QuarantineWatchParty #Dcuharleyquinn #harleyquinnshow pic.twitter.com/Q9EUR1sZ4u— Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) May 16, 2020
Stans Gonna Stan
No end credits music for the first time in the series. I wanted to let the #harlivy fans be able to process the moment without some punk rock blaring at them. #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn— Jefferson Friedman (@_jeffeff_) May 16, 2020
Doctors Pam & Harleen
WHEN I TELL YOU DOCTORS PAMELA ISLEY & HARLEEN QUINZEL GAVE ME RIGHTS... ‼️❤️♦️🌱❤️💗❤️💗❤️🎉🎉🎉🍾🍾🍾🍾🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂 #DCUHarleyQuinn #QuarantineWatchParty #HarleyQuinn #harlivy pic.twitter.com/iPbb2sO3xR— Marcela (@marcelaesr) May 16, 2020
The. Big. Moment.
Here's the last page and a half from today's episode, which shows "the big moment." #Harlivy Check out the world-changing typo! #LouisLane #DCUHarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/fgccZkyJLk— Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) May 16, 2020
