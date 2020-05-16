Harley Quinn: Here Are the Best Tweets and Reveals From the Quarantine Watch Party

At long last, the ComicBook.com team assembled with the crew behind DC Universe's Harley Quinn for an epic #QuarantineWatchParty. Friday night, producers Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey joined ComicBook Nation as everyone participating watched the two most recent episodes of the show — "All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues" and "There's No Place to Go But Down."

Between Schumacker, Halpern, Lorey, and a few surprise guests that joined throughout the night, plenty of behind the scenes tidbits were revealed, some of which we captured below. Should you want to see everything that happened, head on over to Twitter and search the #QuarantineWatchParty and #HarleyQuinn hashtags.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone was saying about the Harley Quinn watch party! Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news regarding our next watch party!