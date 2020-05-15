Harley Quinn Features Surprising Guest Star You'll Never See Coming

✖

The seventh episode of Harley Quinn's second season is here and it's action-packed. Between a major shift in Harley and Poison Ivy's relationship and big things for Batgirl and Jim Gordon, "There's No Place to Go But Down" has proven to be one of the most important of the season so far. In addition to big moments in the story, the new episode also featured a surprising guest star. Comedian George Lopez made a fun appearance on the show as himself. The comic known for George Lopez, Valentine's Day, and Rio popped by the underground prison where Harley and Ivy were being held by Bane to do a tight ten.

The episode shows Lopez making an appearance at the prison's talent show. We only hear him do one quick joke, but it happens to be relevant to the current quarantine. “And then I said, ‘From now on, we’re homeschooling you, so whatever we don’t know, you don’t know.' Like, ‘When did the Korean War start?’ I don’t know, and neither do you,” Lopez jokes. We have to assume this was made before the quarantine began, so it's just a coincidence, but it definitely falls in line with how many parents are currently feeling. This is all we hear of Lopez' set before finishes and takes off in a chopper, which Harley and Ivy had planned to escape in. (Their plan doesn't quite work out as they had hoped, but they still manage to escape The Pit before the episode ends.)

