Harry Potter TV Show Rumored to Bring Back Character That Was Not in the Movies

The Harry Potter HBO TV show may be bringing back a character that was notably missing in the Harry Potter movies. While all Harry Potter fans agree the movies were an iconic and legendary adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series, they weren’t perfect. Obviously, you can’t fit all of the seven Harry Potter books into a movie series, even if you make that movie series 8-movies long. To this end, a TV series may be better suited for the material as it will certainly allow for the adaptation to be more comprehensive. In turn, this should allow a lot of the content of the books that were cut during the movies to finally get some shine, including characters that didn’t make the cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO has yet to even reveal the entire main cast, let alone dive into minor characters. That said, it looks like it may be looking for someone to play Professor Silvanus Kettleburn. As Wizarding World Direct points out over on X, there is a new casting call that is rumored to be for the Harry Potter HBO Tv series that is looking for a male arm amputee.

Professor Kettleburn, for those that don’t know, is a Care of Magical Creatures professor at Hogwarts, who notably lost all his limbs but one arm and half a leg. He is a very inconsequential character who only shows up in one of the seven books: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. In fact, he doesn’t even show up, he is simply mentioned during the introduction of Hagrid, who replaced Kettleburn.

For Professor Kettleburn to be in the Harry Potter HBO TV show would immediately show a willingness to dive into the expanded lore. That said, right now there is no guarantee this casting call is for the show, so it is not worth getting too deep into speculation.

At the moment of publishing, HBO — nor any other implicated party — have commented on this new casting call or the speculation it has created. We do not anticipate this changing for a myriad of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter TV Show from HBO and all things Harry Potter in general — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter speculation — click here.