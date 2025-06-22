J.K. Rowling Reacts to First Two Episodes of Harry Potter HBO TV Show

J.K. Rowling has teased the first two episodes of the Harry Potter HBO TV after reading the scripts of each episode. And she’s excited. Since the Harry Potter reboot was announced by HBO, many Harry Potter fans have wondered how involved J.K. Rowling is in the show’s creation and production. To this end, J.K. Rowling has revealed she has not written anything for the show, but has worked closely with the show’s writers to bring it to life.

Taking to social media platform X, J.K. Rowling — the creator of Harry Potter — praised the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Previously, many have taken her relative silence about the show as an indication she wasn’t on board with how the show was taking shape, but this new post puts these conspiracies to bed.

“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD,” reads the new X post in question.

Responding to this post, one Harry Potter fan asked the Harry Potter author if she was involved in the writing of the show. And this is where J.K. Rowling clarified her involvement in the production: “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” said Rowling.

If this sounds familiar, it is because this is how J.K. Rowling has operated as the administrator of the Harry Potter series for a while. While she doesn’t directly work on the series anymore, she is creatively involved in some capacity in just about everything that happens with it.

Of course, the script of the first two episodes of the Harry Potter TV show getting the J.K. Rowling stamp of approval may not end up counting for much. After all, something can be well written but that is just a piece of a production. That said, this is will go a long way in getting some Harry Potter fans aboard the hype train.

For more coverage on the upcoming Harry Potter TV show — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter speculation — click here.