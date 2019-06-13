Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Cast In Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will join Black Mirror in the category of Netflix original series with an interactive special episode — and it will star Harry Potter and Swiss Army Man star Daniel Radcliffe. The interactive Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch premiered last December to big numbers (at least according to Netflix, who doesn’t release specific viewership data) and praise from audiences and critics. In spite of a lawsuit from the creators of “Choose-Your-Own-Adventure” stories — a concept frequently referenced in press surrounding the project but not actually used by the producers or Netflix in marketing — Netflix has developed the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special as well as the interactive You vs. Wild with Bear Grylls.

In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special! The exact nature of Radcliffe’s role is not yet known, and neither is the special’s final title, which is unlikely to be “Interactive Special.”

Created and executive produced by Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (Saturday Night Live, Friends, 30 Rock), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has earned 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series for each of its seasons. In addition to Fey and Carlock, Jeff Richmond (30 Rock), Sam Means (The Daily Show, 30 Rock), Meredith Scardino (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) also serve as executive producers. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix.