Harry Potter TV Reboot Reveals One Major Change From the Movies, But It’s the Right Call

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will premiere on Christmas Day, and millions of fans around the world are eager to see this new adaptation of the Wizarding World novel series. Each book in the series will be adapted into a season of the TV show; Season 1 will be based on the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. That book was pivotal in bringing readers (and later viewers) into the world of wizards, Hogwarts School, and its lore, and the first brushstrokes of Harry Potter’s destiny with Voldemort.
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The movie version of The Sorcerer’s Stone invested ample screen time in building the Wizarding World in a way that mainstream viewers could access, and diehard fans of the books would respect. HBO’s Harry Potter series is once again proving to live up to the promise of sticking closer to the letter of the books by handling one key element of the books in a whole different way.
Harry Potter TV Series Reveals Its Main Characters’ Wand Designs (& The Differences Are Clear)
The Harry Potter TV series has posted a new photo slideshow depicting the wands that will be used by some key young characters in the story. That includes the lead trio, Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Hermione Granger (Arabelle Stanton), and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), as well as Harry’s rival Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt) and put-upon student Nevil Longbottom (Rorly Wilmot).
It’s no slight to the movie franchise to say that the wand designs (while well done) didn’t adhere to the level of detail we can all plainly see in the slideshow above. They even go so far as to add captions that reference the detailed descriptions from the books.
- Harry Potter – Holly Wand with a phoenix feather core – “Harry’s wand and Voldemort’s wand share a core from the same phoenix. [Wand salesman] Ollivander describes them as “Brother Wands.”
- Ron Weasley – Ashwood with a unicorn hair core – “Ron’s wand is a hand-me-down wand from his older brother Charlie.”
- Hermione Granger – Vine wood with dragon heartstring core – “Hermione’s wand is vine wood, a rare material said to favour those who seek a greater purpose.”
- Neville Longbottom – Wood and core unknown – “Neville’s wand was inherited from his father.”
- Draco Malfoy – Hawthorn wood with a unicorn hair core – “Draco’s wand is Hawthorn. According to lore, Hawthorn is best suited to wizards with a conflicted nature.”
This is just one more indication that HBO and the team behind Harry Potter are going all-out to make sure the level of production is not only equal to a movie, but has greater detail than the movies ever did. It’s very necessary, too: by stretching the books out into a longer form of content, there’s much more room for fan scrutiny about every single detail of production, performance, and storyline. But based on these designs, wands won’t be an issue.
Harry Potter premieres on HBO on Christmas Day.
Forum Conversation: New Magneto Backstory in the MCU?Go to Forum
Well, if they’re not gonna make him a holocaust survivor, maybe they can take inspiration from the 1610 ultimate comics universe from the 2000s for his and professor Xavier‘s origins.. but they can have the same personalities as their 616 counterparts
because of memory serves, Chris Evans’ Captain America’s origins background, and history was inspired by the ultimate universe yet he has the same personality as his Earth-616 counterpart
I agree, but the excuse for the age has to be good too (Secret Wars would do fine). The longer time passes, the harder it is to adapt Magneto and still respect his origins. He would have to be at least 90 years old in the MCU, and then we have the question: why hasn’t he done anything for mutantkind yet?
We could use other events by drastically changing Magneto’s origins. A Black Magneto could have lived through Uganda’s ethic cleansing, or maybe Magneto is Palestinian and saw people getting slaughtered in the name of Israel’s senseless colonial expansion. There has been the ethnic cleansing of Armenians, the Rwandan Civil War…. Actually, I think there are some options for Magneto. Also, looking at all that, Magneto is right, humanity is trash.
That’s what makes this difficult. I’m not sure there is a more recent event you could substitute without fundamentally changing Magneto. His experience during the Holocaust isn’t just a tragic backstory. It’s a huge part of why he believes the persecution of mutants could eventually lead to extermination.
I’d rather Marvel find a way to explain his age. In a universe full of mutants, time travel, magic, and multiverses, making Magneto age more slowly seems like a pretty minor hurdle compared to rewriting his entire history.