Harry Potter TV Reboot Reveals One Major Change From the Movies, But It’s the Right Call

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will premiere on Christmas Day, and millions of fans around the world are eager to see this new adaptation of the Wizarding World novel series. Each book in the series will be adapted into a season of the TV show; Season 1 will be based on the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. That book was pivotal in bringing readers (and later viewers) into the world of wizards, Hogwarts School, and its lore, and the first brushstrokes of Harry Potter’s destiny with Voldemort.

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The movie version of The Sorcerer’s Stone invested ample screen time in building the Wizarding World in a way that mainstream viewers could access, and diehard fans of the books would respect. HBO’s Harry Potter series is once again proving to live up to the promise of sticking closer to the letter of the books by handling one key element of the books in a whole different way.

Harry Potter TV Series Reveals Its Main Characters’ Wand Designs (& The Differences Are Clear)

The Harry Potter TV series has posted a new photo slideshow depicting the wands that will be used by some key young characters in the story. That includes the lead trio, Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Hermione Granger (Arabelle Stanton), and Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout), as well as Harry’s rival Draco Malfoy (Lox Pratt) and put-upon student Nevil Longbottom (Rorly Wilmot).

It’s no slight to the movie franchise to say that the wand designs (while well done) didn’t adhere to the level of detail we can all plainly see in the slideshow above. They even go so far as to add captions that reference the detailed descriptions from the books.

HBO

Harry Potter – Holly Wand with a phoenix feather core – “Harry’s wand and Voldemort’s wand share a core from the same phoenix. [Wand salesman] Ollivander describes them as “Brother Wands.”

Ron Weasley – Ashwood with a unicorn hair core – “Ron’s wand is a hand-me-down wand from his older brother Charlie.”

Hermione Granger – Vine wood with dragon heartstring core – “Hermione’s wand is vine wood, a rare material said to favour those who seek a greater purpose.”

Neville Longbottom – Wood and core unknown – “Neville’s wand was inherited from his father.”

Draco Malfoy – Hawthorn wood with a unicorn hair core – “Draco’s wand is Hawthorn. According to lore, Hawthorn is best suited to wizards with a conflicted nature.”

This is just one more indication that HBO and the team behind Harry Potter are going all-out to make sure the level of production is not only equal to a movie, but has greater detail than the movies ever did. It’s very necessary, too: by stretching the books out into a longer form of content, there’s much more room for fan scrutiny about every single detail of production, performance, and storyline. But based on these designs, wands won’t be an issue.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO on Christmas Day.