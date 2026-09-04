Harry Potter Season 2 Confirms Three Major Characters, Including Voldemort’s Original Form

Production is gearing up on the second season of HBO’s new Harry Potter reboot, and we’re still three months away from the premiere of the first episode. Casting for the next story, adapting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets for television, has already hit a bit of a hiccup when Superman star Nicholas Hoult was cast in the role of Gilderoy Lockhart, only to drop out two weeks later and be replaced by Kit Harrington. Now, HBO has confirmed three more characters and who will play them in the new episodes, and it includes two major pieces of the Harry Potter puzzle.

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In a press release today, HBO confirmed that they’ve officially found the stars that will take on the roles of Dobby the house elf, Ron’s younger sister Ginny, and even Tom Riddle, the original form of Voldemort that appears in the story. Lenny Rush (Doctor Who, Slow Horses) will officially take on the role of Dobby for the series, with Bonnie Hill taking on the part of Ginny Weasley, replacing actress Gracie Cochrane who played the part in Season 1 (and had to drop out). Finally, Billy Barratt from Bring Her Back and Kraven the Hunter will play Tom Riddle, technically making him the first actor cast as Voldemort in the HBO reboot.

Harry Potter Season 2 Confirms Three Major Characters

It’s worth noting that Billy Barratt playing Tom Riddle for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets marks the first time that the HBO series has actually cast anyone to play Voldemort for the rebooted show. Fans have been theorizing, guessing, and fancasting about what actor might take on the part of Voldemort for the larger series, but everyone overlooked the arrival of Tom Riddle.

Naturally, Tom Riddle’s part in the story (both the book and the film adaptation) was as a memory from his diary, but it’s possible that the HBO TV series will deliver moments from Riddle’s life that have previously been unseen. To that end, the anticipation of who will play the modern day version of Voldemort still has fans on high alert, and the casting of Barratt will almost certainly start to influence who people think might take on the role.

Lenny Rush being cast as Dobby and Bonnie Hill as Ginny on the other hand marks two more stars for the series that will have a long term commitment. As fans know, both character shave major parts to play for the entire rest of the adaptation, with major moments for both guaranteed down the road.

One of the biggest complaints about modern TV shows is the length of time it takes for new seasons to get made. Shows like Severance, House of the Dragon, and Stranger Things, despite maintaining their place as fan-favorites, have all had major gaps between seasons, which stands in stark contrast to the decades of TV history beforehand that delivered new seasons every year. This might be the thing that makes the new Harry Potter reboot a hit for HBO, as the series appears to be moving at steady place and planning for the future.

Though Christmas time premiere dates for each season might not be the norm, the fact that filming on Season 2 is starting three months before Season 1 premieres is a great sign for the consistency of new releases. Maybe this time next year we’ll be talking about who is playing Sirius Black.