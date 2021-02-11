HBO Max Confirms Status of Harry Potter Spinoff Series

✖

Last month it was reported that there were talks about a live-action Harry Potter television series for HBO Max with The Hollywood Reporter noting at the time that discussion on such a project was in the very early stages of things with no writers or talent attached. Warner Bros. and HBO Max reaffirmed in a statement that there is no Harry Potter series in development at that time, but fan interest remains. Now, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys confirmed the status of the Harry Potter spinoff series, stating that there are no deals in place.

"There are no deals in place," Bloys told Entertainment Weekly. "There are no writers. There's nothing. So I can't add anything to what everybody's already speculating about."

Bloys was also asked if he personally wanted a Harry Potter series and he did confirm that it would be "great" but maintained that there's nothing currently in the works.

"However, to your question ... do I want a Harry Potter series?" Bloys said. "Of course, I would take more Harry Potter. That would be great. But there's nothing to add."

It sounds like, at least at this point, fans shouldn't get too excited about a Harry Potter spinoff series for television, but that doesn't mean that there isn't more from the Harry Potter universe on the horizon. The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts films is expected to open in theaters on July 15, 2022. Production on that film is underway in England, though it was reported last week that production had temporarily shut down as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

“A team member from Fantastic Beasts 3 has tested positive for COVID-19," Warner Bros. said in a statement to Deadline. "The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, Fantastic Beasts 3 paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines.”

This isn't the first production delay for Fantastic Beasts 3. The film was supposed to have already been completed, but due to the pandemic had production shifted, something that resulted in a much colder climate for filming than initially expected.

"I can't tell you anything other than the fact that I think I've got some night shoots in Watford, in Leavesden, [England], that we were meant to shoot in the summer in water," star Eddie Redmayne told Jamie Dornan in an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors. "But now obviously because of lockdown, and the film shut down, they're being shot in early December. And suddenly you find yourself swimming outdoors in British winter."

