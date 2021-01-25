Live-Action Harry Potter TV Series in the Works HBO Max

✖

With both Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the leap to television, it was only a matter of time before the wizarding world of Harry Potter followed suit. With HBO Max now offering the longtime Warner Bros. juggernaut a streaming platform, it's time for Harry Potter to join the ranks of prestige TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are talks of live-action Harry Potter TV projects going on at Warner Bros. and HBO Max.

The article from THR did note that these conversations are in their very early stages, as no writers or talent are currently attached to any specific projects. At the moment, it appears as though executives at HBO Max and Warner Bros. are actively working on a way to bring the Harry Potter franchise to TV, and they are listening to pitches from various writers about how they can make that happen. At this time, there isn't a concrete answer or direction.

Executives from both HBO Max and Warner Bros. told THR that there isn't a specific series in any stages of development. The conversations about what story could be told with a TV series are what seem to be continuing.

So while there isn't anything specific happening just yet, it is reassuring for fans to see that there are steps being taken to develop a Harry Potter TV series. Aside from Harry's time at Hogwarts and the tale of Newt Scamander, the universe surrounding this franchise is wide open and filled with options for TV. Most Harry Potter fans have been begging to see the story of the Marauders play out in a live-action format, which would shift the focus to a beloved group of students at Hogwarts a couple of decades before Harry, Ron, and Hermoine. James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew created the Marauders Map and became known for their thrilling antics while at the wizarding school.

For now, we will have to wait to see what story HBO Max and Warner Bros. choose to explore for any Harry Potter TV series. Much like with Star Wars and Marvel, there will likely be multiple Harry Potter TV projects before all is said and done.

