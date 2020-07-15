The Haunting of Hill House Creator Confirms Bly Manor Still Debuting This Year

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe earlier this year, movie and TV productions were almost entirely halted, resulting in a number of highly anticipated projects being delayed by significant periods of time, but The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan recently confirmed that the second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is still on track to debut on Netflix later this year. The horror-themed series is one of the lucky projects that was able to wrap principal photography before productions were supposed to shut down, likely allowing the series to land just in time for the Halloween season to get audiences in the spooky spirit.

“I don’t expect it to be delayed one bit. We didn’t really miss a step, believe it or not," Flanagan shared with the ReelBlend podcast. "We had already wrapped before the whole COVID shutdown hit all the productions. We had a couple of weeks where we had to kind of figure out how to continue post remotely. But my post team also, you know, where I’ve been with now, my whole career, they cracked it real fast and we’ve been doing everything on these virtual sessions.”

He added, “I think Netflix, they haven’t announced when it’s coming out. They’ve got their own plan. But we’ve been jamming through post. It’s been going great. It’s definitely later this year. It’s not going to get kicked off into 2021, or anything. Everything’s on schedule.“

Production on the series wrapped back in February, with Flanagan sharing back in April that the project was still on schedule, with this most recent update being promising that there haven't been any significant delays since that update.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

The new season of the series sees Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously-seen characters. One difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

