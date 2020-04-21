Mike Flanagan Reveals Haunting of Bly Manor is "Still on Schedule" at Netflix

✖

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, film and television productions around the world are shut down with no clear sign of when cameras will be able to resume rolling. Unlike most traditional TV and feature film releases though, Netflix hasn't been entirely effected by the pause in production...at least not yet. The streaming service previously paused production on all their upcoming shows and movies, but anything that finished filming before the shut down is likely in good shape. The Haunting of Hill House executive producer Mike Flanagan recently confirmed on Twitter that the second season of the series is still being worked on and is on schedule to make its premiere date.

"Going great," Flanagan said to an inquisitive fan about The Haunting of Bly Manor. "Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home. The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. Netflix will announce the release date when they're ready."

The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by. It's unclear when the series will be released, but the first season dropped in October of 2018 and October 2020 seems like the perfect time for a return.

The Haunting of Bly Manor isn't the only Netflix show still on schedule as Chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed earlier today that the streaming service doesn't anticipate moving anything around in their schedule and that all their planned 2020 content remains on track.

“We work really far out relative to the industry, because we launch our shows all episodes at once. We’re working far out all over the world, so our 2020 slate of series and films are largely shot and are in post-production remotely,” Sarandos revealed on the company's quarterly earnings call today. “We’re actually pretty deep into our 2021 slate. So we don’t anticipate moving things around."

The new season of the series sees Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously-seen characters.

One difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

