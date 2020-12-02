Marvel's Hawkeye: First Look at Lucky the Pizza Dog Reportedly Revealed

✖

Disney+ has an exciting slate of Marvel series coming to the streaming service with WandaVision set to premiere next month, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It appears Marvel Studios has officially gone to work on the Hawyeke series, which is set to see Jeremy Renner return to the role. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the series, first and foremost about the casting of Kate Bishop. There have also been hints that Black Widow's Florence Pugh will also be showing up in the series. The latest rumor comes from Murphy's Multiverse, who believes they just caught a glimpse of a very special character in New York City: Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character of Hawkeye in the comics who made his debut in 2012. He first appears came when Hawkeye/Clint Barton saved him. The dog's tags identity him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky's POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza.

Murphy's Multiverse snapped a photo of a dog on set, so we're going to assume the pup in question is playing Lucky. Murphy's Multiverse hopes an episode of the series will be from the dog's point of view just like in the comics. You can check out their set photo here.

As for the show's Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Dickinson) is expected to play the role, however, there has been no official confirmation. A video taken by Edward Baker features Renner's Hawkeye walking down the stairs with a woman that is presumed to be Steinfeld, who is holding Lucky's leash. Baker confirmed that it is Steinfeld in the video, as she was seen around set during the day.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in January.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.