HBO Max Developing More Shows From Critically Acclaimed Station Eleven Team

The creative team behind HBO Max’s critically acclaimed limited series Station Eleven are teaming up again. On Friday, novelist Emily St. John Mandel revealed in a New Yorker profile (via Deadline) that her novels, The Glass Hotel and Sea of Tranquility, are also being adapted. St. John Mandel will co-write both new series with Station Eleven‘s Patrick Somerville. St. John Mandel took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing that she’d just spent a month in Los Angeles working on the adaptations with the Station Eleven team and that “the project makes me so happy”. Somerville also confirmed the adaptations on Twitter as well.

“Emily has a stunning new book about to come out called Sea of Tranquility,” Somerville wrote. “It has the moon, time travel, and futuristic book tours, I think I’ve made it clear I’m a big fan of her earlier novels, but I gotta say—this is my favorite Emily novel It’s… incredible.”

The adaptation of St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven debuted on HBO Max last December. The series was met with critical acclaim and currently sits at a Certified Fresh rating of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s important to note that Sea of Tranquility and The Glass Hotel are not sequels to Station Eleven.

The Glass Hotel was published in 2020 and is set in the present day. The novel was one of President Barack Obama’s favorite books of that year in it the billion-dollar business of Jonathan Alkaitis turns out to be nothing more than a Ponzi-scheme that, when it collapses, obliterates fortunes and devastates lives. Vincent, a bartender at the Hotel Caiette who had been posing as Jonathan’s wife, walks away into the night. Years later, a victim of Alkaitis’ fraud is hired to investigate a strange occurrence when a woman seemingly vanishes from the deck of a container ship between ports of call.

Sea of Tranquility is set to be published on April 5th and is described as a novel of art, time, love, and plague that takes readers from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon 500 years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space. When Gaspery-Jacques Roberts, a detective in the black-skied Night City, is hired to investigate an anomaly in the North American wilderness, he uncovers a series of lives upended: the exiled son of an ear driven to madness, a writer trapped far from home as a pandemic ravages Earth, and a childhood friend from the Night City who, like Gaspery himself, has glimpsed the chance to do something extraordinary that will disrupt the timeline of the universe.

The Glass Hotel and Sea of Tranquility will be co-written by St. John Mandel and Somerville. The projects will also reunite the producing team behind Station Eleven, which includes St. John Mandel, as well as Somerville and David Eisenberg through their company Tractor Beam, Jessica Rhodes through Pacesetter Productions, Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell through Stone Village Television, Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson through Super Frog, and Scott Delman through Shadowfox Productions.

