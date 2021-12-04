HBO Max Releases New Station Eleven Trailer

Just over a month after offering up a first look teaser, HBO Max has released the full trailer for Station Eleven, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. As was the case with the teaser, this new trailer showcases the miniseries’ star-studded cast which includes Mackenzie Davis, Gael Garcia Bernal, Himesh Patel, and Lori Petty. The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.

https://youtu.be/RaAG-SwEa7k

The trailer offers up a bit more of the world of Station Eleven as well as hints at the relationships between some of the characters, particularly Kirsten (Davis) and Jeevan (Patel). In Station Eleven, a devastating flu pandemic wipes out most of the world’s population. The novel follows a group of survivors—particularly a traveling group of actors and musicians and important figures from pre-pandemic life—as they navigate the post-pandemic world with much of the focus being on said world two decades after the flu. In addition to Davis and Patel, the series stars David Wilmot as Clark, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Caitlin Fitzgerald as Elizabeth, and Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda.

While Station Eleven may seem eerily timed given the coronavirus pandemic, the project was originally begun prior to COVID-19 and according to show runner Patrick Somerville, its themes are more resonant now than ever.

“We had already started [prior to the COVID-19 pandemic] and we believed in the concept,” Somerville explained during the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year. “We always wanted to make a post-apocalyptic show about joy. As we began to live it, we began to feel feelings we didn’t expect to know about, and they influence things, but I think we did what we were always going to do.”

“The show is also about [that] what we had before is what’s after,” Somerville added. “Things are there on both ends of it, but what we learned is, I think, what matters.”

“The themes of the show were becoming so resonant as we’re going forward, it really made us think so much about what’s important in life, which is really what the show’s about,” executive producer and director Jeremy Podeswa echoed. “Really what matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health, and also making art, which is what we’re all doing with this show. That really gave us a great sense of purpose in a really difficult time.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Station Eleven below.

“A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”

The 10-episode Station Eleven debuts on HBO Max Thursday, December 16th.