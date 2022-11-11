HBO Max Exec Addresses Future Reunion Specials After Harry Potter and Friends

HBO Max has put together three major reunions specials over the past couple of years, and each of them has been wildly successful. The casts of hit sitcoms Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got back together to share stories from their productions, while folks from throughout the Harry Potter franchise reunited to share memories of building the live-action wizarding world. Given the success of the specials, it would make sense for HBO Max to host more in the future. That will likely depend on the creators and casts of the individual shows or movies.

HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey spoke to Variety about the future of the streaming service, and addressed the potential for more reunion specials. While these are things the fans want to see, the specials that already happened came from creators having a desire to get the band back together and making something happen.

"I think lots of shows have fanbases that want to catch up and see where the actors are or where they think their characters would be and learn some more intimate, behind-the-scenes stories that wouldn't have come out while things were actually being made and people feel more comfortable to talk about them," Aubrey explained.

"But with these reunion specials, there has been a galvanizing creative desire, and we've had all the key members of the cast want to participate...As it stands right now, I don't have an easy answer to what's coming next in that space, because each one of those really came about from a creator. I'm open for somebody that's excited to get the gang back together, because they performed very well for us – but that's because they've had everything the fans wanted from them."

There are several properties that fans have wanted to see get some kind of reunion special, quite a few of which belong to Warner Bros. Discovery. The original cast of The Lord of the Rings trilogy would likely be one of the top requests, especially given the renewed popularity since the release of The Rings of Power.

What reunions special would you like to see next on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!