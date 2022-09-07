Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2

It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.

HBO Max announced on Wednesday that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin would be returning for a second season. There hasn't been word yet as to when Season 2 would go into production or is expected to air.

The series isn't a reboot of Pretty Little Liars, but rather a spinoff series that takes place in the same overall universe as the original show. Original Sin is set in another town nearby where the events of Pretty Little Liars occurred. The spinoff stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

"We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN has received," said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max Head of Original Content. "Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay's brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the 'Pretty Little Liars' legacy."

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars-exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme," added co-creators Robert Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars-which we'll be continuing, of course-as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

All 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 are streaming on HBO Max.