Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series

Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.

According to the trade, Apple, Hulu and Netflix, and others, have expressed "intense interest" in taking the project. Why HBO Max would scrap the series seems to align with their strategy of no longer producing much animated content anyway, but considering the talent involved with the series it's easy to see why every other streamer in Hollywood would show interest. Not only is the new series being produced by J. J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves, but fan-favorite animator Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond) was heading up development. Comic scribe Ed Brubaker is also among the creatives working on the series.

A previously revealed description of the project referred to it as "Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world."

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was announced. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

Batman: Caped Crusader was just one of several titles that were kicked out from the HBO Max clubhouse before tehy could even be completed, others include are Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to The Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story, and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie. All of these titles will be finished however, they'll just be seeking a new home just like Batman.