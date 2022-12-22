HBO Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4

When the first season of True Detective was released it was both a critical and commercial hit with everyone loving it. True Detective Season 2 was somewhat of a letdown and Season 3 was a step off from what came before. Now, HBO is working on the fourth season of the series title, True Detective: Night Country, that will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner. Lopez has been rounding out the cast of the series with other talent like Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw and we have yet to see anything from the new season until now. HBO released a teaser of what's to come in 2023 that showed new footage of upcoming series like The Last of Us and has even given us our first look at Foster in True Detective: Night Country. You can check it out below!

"So much to look forward to," the official HBO account tweeted along with a teaser. "New originals, returning series, and more coming soon to @hbomax."

So much to look forward to.



New originals, returning series, and more coming soon to @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/nGzWCz9grw — HBO (@HBO) December 21, 2022

First look at Issa López’s ‘TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY’, starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw.



The series releases in 2023 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/fbTeyDf1A5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 21, 2022

HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that they were looking for the right tone for this project. "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

HBO has a brand new synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

