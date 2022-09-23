True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4

HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.

HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that they were looking for the right tone for this project. "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

HBO has a brand new synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

What do you think about the new additions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!