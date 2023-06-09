Saturday Night Live Star Roasts The Idol in Hilarious New Video

Chloe Fineman shot to the status of a Saturday Night Live icon in large part thanks to her talent as an impressionist assassin. No celebrity is safe from Fineman’s take on their personality and performances – and the latest one to get sniped is Lily Rose-Depp, the star of HBO’s The Idol. As you can see in the Instagram post below, Chloe Fineman nails everything there is to hit about Depp’s performance in The Idol, as well as the general absurdity of the show itself.

Chloe Fineman may be good at poking fun at people and properties, but she never does it with a mean spirit. In her video post, Fineman wrote: “My audition for THE IDOL (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol 🚬🚬 (@lilyrose_depp is a GODDESS of talent) directed by @shartyparty69.”

The Idol follows Lily-Rose Depp as a popstar named Jocelyn. “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest, darkest, depths of her soul?”

The show was created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), and The Weeknd and his collaborator Reza Fahim. The pilot episode premiered last Sunday (at the time of writing this) and the response has been far from favorable. The Idol has an abysmal 26% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 58% Audience Score not exactly qualifying as a rebuttal to the critical opinion. The critical consensus for the series reads: “Every bit as florid and sleazy as the industry it seeks to satirize, The Idol places itself on a pedestal with unbridled style but wilts under the spotlight.”

Collider gave the show a “D” grade, asking, “How can a show with so much nudity, sex, and eroticism be so bland?” London Evening Standard says the series “feels more like sleaze and torture porn” with Rolling Stone calling it “Way worse than you’d have anticipated”. The Daily Telegraph adds: “Even the music is dreadful.”

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. New episodes air on HBO and HBO Max Sunday nights.