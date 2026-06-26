HBO’s Greatest TV Series Is Finally Getting the Upgraded Re-Release Fans Have Been Begging For

HBO is undoubtedly the home of some truly great television, but there is one show in HBO’s history that genuinely stands out above all of the others as the absolute greatest the network has ever aired. That series is, of course, The Sopranos. The iconic crime drama originally ran from 1999 to 2007, but nearly two decades after it’s shocking finale it remains a beloved classic and this December, fans will finally get an opportunity to enjoy the series the way they have always wanted to thanks to a very exciting release from Warner Bros. Discovery.

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This week, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced that, on December 8th, they will release The Sopranos: The Complete Series — Premium Limited-Edition boxset. The set will include all six seasons and 86 episodes of the series, now fully remastered and available for the first time in 4K Ultra HD. Going even beyond the set delivering fans every episode in high quality, this definitive collection will also include a new and never-before seen bonus featurette with series creator David Chase, the 2-part HBO Original documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and hours of bonus content that includes behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentary from the cast and producers. It’s the ultimate release, giving fans the most complete collection of the beloved series in the highest quality ever.

The Sopranos Is Not Only HBO’s Greatest TV Show But One of Television’s All-Time Greats, No Matter The Network

While the idea of “prestige television” is one that is more or less the norm these days with shows like The Bear, The Vampire Lestat, House of the Dragon, The Pitt, and more arguably falling into the category, it’s actually a relatively new concept and the series that most consider to have started the era is The Sopranos. With its morally complex antihero central character in Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), cinematic production values, and serialized storytelling that kept viewers hooked episode to episode and season to season, The Sopranos sharply raised the bar for what audiences could expect from television drama.

Over its run, it wasn’t just fans that took notice of the quality of The Sopranos, either. The series earned 111 Primetime Emmy Nominations over its run, winning 21 of them, which includes two wins for Outstanding Drama Series—something that made it the first cable series to win the award. And the Emmys just scratches the surface with critical acclaim and awards. The series also took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Drama as well. The Sopranos was so influential and so well done that the series continues to have significant influence in entertainment today, particularly over projects in the crime drama genre and there is still a deep interest in the world the show created. A prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, was released in 2021. The film starred Gandolfini’s son Michael as a young Tony Soprano in the film and while the film was a box office bomb, it was a big success when it landed on streaming.

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