7 Perfect Episodes of The Sopranos That Prove It’s HBO’s Greatest TV Show of All Time

The Sopranos is arguably HBO’s greatest TV show of all time, and these seven episodes prove it. The crime series is credited with kicking off the golden age of television, with it creating a legacy that continues to inspire many prestige TV shows to this day. The show’s near-perfect run is still discovered by new fans over two decades after it first aired, with no HBO show since rising to its stature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

David Chase’s iconic TV show ran for six seasons, beginning in 1999 and ending in 2007. Throughout its run, 86 episodes of The Sopranos aired, and each has something to love. Although it was difficult, we have picked seven episodes out of the bunch, with each one showing something special about the series. Whether it be the unique filmmaking, intricate storytelling, or revolutionary risks, these seven episodes of The Sopranos prove that no HBO show will ever surpass it. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for The Sopranos.

7) “Made in America”

Season 6, episode 21, “Made in America,” is the finale of The Sopranos. The episode follows Tony as he decides what to do amid rumors that one of his men has flipped. Meanwhile, Junior’s dementia gets worse.

The episode’s hard cut to black during “Don’t Stop Believing” is one of the most controversial moments in TV, but this ambiguity was the perfect way to end The Sopranos. It highlights how, due to Tony’s past misdeeds, his stress and suffering will never end. Junior is presented as the man that Tony will become, connecting the characters in a brilliant way. Chase and HBO knew that this perfect ending would be risky, and it is doubtful that any other HBO show will ever have an ending better than this.

6) “Pilot”

Season 1, episode 1, “Pilot,” introduces viewers to the world of The Sopranos. After a series of panic attacks, Tony decides to visit a psychiatrist, a choice that could have major consequences if Tony’s crime family finds out.

This pilot introduces one of the most brilliant premises ever put on TV, with it acting as the backbone of The Sopranos for the rest of the series. Rather than robberies, executions, or prison, Tony’s mother is his biggest source of stress, and no HBO show has a central concept better than this.

5) “Funhouse”

Season 2, episode 13, “Funhouse,” sees Tony get sick at a restaurant, causing him to have a series of surreal fever dreams. The Sopranos is all about the psychology of Tony, and this episode is the earliest and best exploration of this. Tony’s dreams explore his guilt, his secrets, his desires, and more, and the unique way in which they are presented highlights just how creative The Sopranos could get.

4) “Whitecaps”

Season 4, episode 12, “Whitecaps,” follows Tony and Carmela as they consider buying a summer home. However, when a drunk dial causes Carmela to learn about another one of Tony’s affairs, things take a turn.

The Sopranos spends a lot of time on Tony’s crime life, but it also spends a lot of time on his home life. “Whitecaps” is to the latter what the various murders and crime sprees are to the former, with the explosive argument between Tony and Carmela finally letting out the rage that both of the characters had been building up throughout the show.

3) “Pine Barrens”

Season 3, episode 11, “Pine Barrens” is a Chris and Paulie episode, with the duo hunting down a Russian mobster in the New Jersey woods. While The Sopranos is dark, gritty, and emotional, it is also hilarious, and that can best be seen here. “Pine Barrens” is easily the funniest episode in the show, and Chris and Paulie’s dynamic here is in top form.

2) “Long Term Parking”

Season 5, episode 12, “Long Term Parking,” follows Tony as he negotiates with Johnny Sacks, who wants the head of Tony’s cousin due to some killings that he was involved in. Meanwhile, Adriana tells Christopher about her involvement with the FBI.

One of the great things about The Sopranos is that the main characters die. Nobody is safe, and while there are tons of tragic deaths in the show, the most tragic is seen here. Adriana’s execution is heartbreaking. It is one of the most emotional and well-acted scenes in the show, as well as the most memorable. It is hard to think of another character death on TV as well done as this one.

1) “College”

The Sopranos season 1, episode 5, “College” is one of the show’s simplest episodes, especially when compared to some of the intricate crime storylines that it would later delve into. It follows Tony and Meadow as they travel to Maine in order to tour a college. While there, Tony recognizes a former mob member who joined witness protection. Meanwhile, Carmela stays at home and confides in Father Phil about her fears regarding Tony and the future of her family.

In “College,” Tony murders a man in cold blood. HBO pushed against this, saying that it would undercut the sympathy that the previous episodes had built up for Tony. However, Chase knew that it had to be done. This could have killed the show, but this risky move paid off. “College” is where viewers first see how far Tony will go in order to protect his criminal life, and how this side of him is beginning to creep into his personal life. This is the essence of The Sopranos, and it perfectly captures the dynamic that the rest of the show builds off of.