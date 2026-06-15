HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Finally Casts the Iconic Character Cut From the Movies

HBO’s Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone reboot has finally confirmed who will play the biggest character cut from Chris Columbus’ movie. British star Peter Serafinowicz – who famously played The Tick, voiced Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, and starred as the hero’s doomed housemate in Shaun of the Dead will play Peeves the Poltergeist, according to Variety.

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