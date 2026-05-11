Peeves Joins The Battle of Hogwarts in Our Exclusive Audible Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Clip

2026 is a huge year for Harry Potter fans with the release of HBO’s reboot series in December, and the nostalgic rewatch podcast before that, but there’s another major Harry Potter release coming a lot sooner. Audible’s final full-cast audio edition of JK Rowling’s iconic fantasy series is set for release, with The Deathly Hallows arriving on May 12, exclusively from Audible.

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To celebrate the release of Audible’s Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows full-cast audio edition, we’ve teamed up with the audiobook giants to reveal an exclusive clip. The 2-minute-plus clip takes fans back to the Battle of Hogwarts, as Harry, Ron, and Hermione seek to destroy the final Horcruxes and Voldemort sends his entire force against the school to stop them. The clip also reveals something the original movies left out – Peeves the Poltergeist siding with the students and staff to take on the Death Eaters, dropping exploding Snargaluff pods onto their heads and whooping gleefully. Here’s the exclusive clip:



Audible’s Harry Potter Full-Cast Audio Series is Perfect For Fans Awaiting the Reboot

While we already know that HBO’s Harry Potter reboot will include some changes from the books, they will be a closer adaptation of the originals than the much-loved movies. That experience still won’t be as pure an adaptation as the Audible full-cast audio series, which brought in a wealth of talent to read Rowling’s texts exactly as they were written (without any of the subsequent retcons and lore expansions of later years). Narrated by Cush Jumbo, they are an entirely different experience to the audiobook versions narrated by Stephen Fry, and feel like a more immersive listen (though the older versions have their charm).

Alongside newcomers as the Golden Trio (in The Deathly Hallows, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis play Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively), the adult cast has some incredibly talented names. Matthew MacFadyen plays Voldemort, Hugh Laurie is Albus Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed plays Severus Snape, Kit Harington is wonderful as Gilderoy Lockhart, Keira Knightley breaks typecasting expectations as Dolores Umbridge, and Game of Thrones star Mark Addy is Rubeus Hagrid. And that’s not the half of it, as other huge names like James McAvoy (Mad-Eye Moody), Iwan Rheon (Remus Lupin), Simon Pegg (Arthur Weasley), and Indira Varma (Petunia Dursley) pop up too. The final product is a testament to an excellent casting process that has now created a second beloved cast for fans to compare the new reboot to.

The Deathly Hallows is another excellent addition to the Audible scene, adding wonderful atmosphere to the culmination of the Harry Potter series. The cast – particularly the Golden Trio – offer incredible performances, and it’s impossible not to be swept up in the action. When the tragic final moments of the Battle of Hogwarts are revealed, it’s just as emotional wrenching as reading the original books or watching the movies. It’s a must for Harry Potter fans.

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