HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is nearing its big premiere date (Christmas), and HBO is rolling out the full marketing and promotional campaign for the reboot series. By now, fans (and skeptics) all around the world have seen the three young leads of the new Harry Potter, with Dominic McLaughlin starring as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Jon Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore. But there are so many other actors in the cast of the show who have yet to get a proper spotlight.

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Today, HBO is starting to promote the deeper bench of characters and actors involved with the new Harry Potter series. The studio has released a new set of promotional posters, featuring young characters who should be familiar to those who read Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, or saw Chris Columbus’s 2001 film.

Harry Potter (2026) Posters: Meet the Students of Hogwarts

HBO have revealed more character posters for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone pic.twitter.com/S67luI55T4 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) November 16, 2026

From top left to bottom right, the new posters include

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Harry’s rival in Slytherin House.

Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, a first-year in Gryffindor House with Harry, who is shy and struggles with magic.

Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, another Gryffindor student.

Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, a Gryffindor student who is also a twin.

Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, a Gryffindor student who is friendly with Harry.

Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, another first year who is friendly with Harry.

As stated, a lot of these characters get featured in moments during the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – enough so that many (but not all) of them made it into speaking roles in the film adaptation. Of course, some characters like Neville Longbottom and Draco Malfoy go on to have much bigger arcs in the series, as they ascend through Hogwarts alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and have to make decisions about where they each stand in the war against the dark wizards and Voldemort.

We’re not kidding when we say that HBO’s Harry Potter has a massive cast of actors bringing it to life. Seasons 1 and 2 (covering the books The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets) also feature Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, with many others either already cast, or being added to the cast.

Harry Potter will premiere on HBO on Christmas Day.





