First HBO Harry Potter Clip Splits the Fandom But Proves The Show Does One Thing Better Than The Movies

HBO has released the first full clip from their upcoming Harry Potter TV series – and while there’s good news, not every fan is embracing the new clip. From the outset, the promise of the new series has been a deeper dive into the Wizarding World and the Boy Who Lived – bringing back fan-favorite characters from the books that were ignored by the movies and adapting entire storylines that were cut for time in the films. The proposition would normally be a no-brainer for Harry Potter fans; however, a combination of factors has turned the otherwise harmless adaptation into a lightning rod for controversy and fan in-fighting.

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The abandonment of the Fantastic Beasts “trilogy” after part two, the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Snape, J.K. Rowling’s increasingly divisive foray into social issues, and the general sentiment that it’s “too soon” for an “unnecessary” remake have split the Harry Potter fandom – a pattern that is further evidenced by reactions to the new clip.

What’s New in the First HBO Harry Potter Season 1 Clip

The clip itself was officially released by HBO in anticipation of the new series – which launches on Christmas Day – and features an extended version of Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s first night feast, following the Sorting Hat ceremony.

Check out the official clip below, titled “The Start of the Term Banquet Clip”:

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While the clip sticks relatively close to what was depicted in the film, there are subtle and not-so-subtle additions, the largest and most important being exactly what HBO claims justifies retelling the story: more time to explore moments between characters and the dynamics behind them – as evidenced by the small but telling exchange between Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, played by John Lithgow and Janet McTeer, respectively.

The interaction tells us additional details that the movie adaptation did not have space to set up, specifically calling attention to McGonagall’s affection for the Potter family and acknowledgement that Harry is the spitting image of James – a detail that was a throughline in the books but less so in the films. After all, in the films James and Lily were depicted as older than they were in the novels – a change the TV series is set to undo with a younger set of actors portraying the couple.

How Does HBO’s Harry Potter Feast Scene Compare to the Sorcerer’s Stone Movie

In comparison, you can check out a clip from the original film below, which focuses on Nearly Headless Nick interrupting the ceremony, and saved budget on the food “appearing” via a cutaway crane shot – rather than tableside CGI effects.

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The juxtaposition of the two clips emphasizes the heavy lifting a movie scene needs to do – introducing multiple concepts and characters in a few minutes (in this case, adding Nearly Headless Nick) where the show doesn’t have to force him in – and makes extra room for extra character building between Dumbledore and McGonagall.

That all said, the new clip was not met with universal acclaim. While some fans celebrated the additional character development and were reassured by Harry and Ron’s reactions to the feast erupting from their table (from YouTube: “The little conversation between Dumbledore and Mcgonagall gives us more of an example of how this show will give more outside of Harry’s point of view on things than the books or movies did“), others took the opportunity to voice displeasure at the quality of the clip itself, Rowling, or new HBO owner David Ellison:

The no candles hurts. Looks like a Walmart food ad — Brett (@BrettDonn) November 15, 2026

The series launches on HBO Max in just six weeks – and marketing for the show is just starting to get traction – but this early sneak peek seems to suggest that, while the series is likely to be a massive viewership draw, it’s still struggling to unite a fractured fan base.