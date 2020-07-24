Helstrom Trailer Has Fans Excited for Marvel Horror Series
Friday afternoon, Hulu released the first trailer for Helstrom, Marvel's first major foray into the horror genre. The trailer lived up to the hype, fully exploring the show's terrifying tone. Prominently featuring Tom Austen's Daimon and Sydney Lemmon's Ana Helstrom, the trailer shows the two as they investigate a sinister force crippling Earth, one which involves their mother Victoria, playing by House of Cards alum Elizabeth Marvel.
As such, fans of the upcoming Marvel show couldn't help but take to Twitter to rave about the son and daughter of Satan and the show's ensemble cast. In addition to Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel, the cast also includes Alain Uy, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Robert Wisdom.
See what Helstrom fans are saying below.
Dance Party
If you aren’t reacting to the #Helstrom trailer the way that @tomoausten did then you are watching it wrong @helstrom pic.twitter.com/BNfJRWslg9— Ashley :) (@CSI924grl) July 24, 2020
Is It October Yet?
@first_reality BTW, *circles Oct. 16* #Helstrom
Well, at least one of us will watch it.— Tom B (@AnistonAnarchis) July 23, 2020
Here for This
I am so here for this!!! #Helstrom https://t.co/uNq61N8vje— Victoria Benning (@VLBenning) July 24, 2020
Best Series of Year
Love you guys so much #Helstrom will be the best serie of the year pic.twitter.com/OjvjH7DvZv— Nanda in the Multiverse of Madness (@StrangeNanda) July 24, 2020
No Pun Intended
Helstrom look fire— Nigel Uno (@Man_Im_Uno) July 24, 2020
100% In
I was already interested in the show but then they threw Peter Gabriel's "My Body Is A Cage" at me and now I'm 💯 in 🤷♀️ #Helstrom https://t.co/NitJrL5luk— Kylie Hemmert (@KyHemmert) July 24, 2020
Protecc
I’m already at protect this cast at all costs.— Ashley :) (@CSI924grl) July 24, 2020
Can't Wait
Can't wait #Blessed 🖤 #Helstrom https://t.co/SbW8o0Q0J8— Fernando Del Toro (@fernandodltoro) July 24, 2020
Helstrom hits Hulu October 16th.
What'd you think of the Helstrom trailer? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.