Helstrom Trailer Has Fans Excited for Marvel Horror Series

Friday afternoon, Hulu released the first trailer for Helstrom, Marvel's first major foray into the horror genre. The trailer lived up to the hype, fully exploring the show's terrifying tone. Prominently featuring Tom Austen's Daimon and Sydney Lemmon's Ana Helstrom, the trailer shows the two as they investigate a sinister force crippling Earth, one which involves their mother Victoria, playing by House of Cards alum Elizabeth Marvel.

As such, fans of the upcoming Marvel show couldn't help but take to Twitter to rave about the son and daughter of Satan and the show's ensemble cast. In addition to Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel, the cast also includes Alain Uy, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Robert Wisdom.

See what Helstrom fans are saying below.