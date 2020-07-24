Comic-Con 2020: Marvel's Helstrom Trailer Reveals Release Date

✖

At long last, the trailer for Marvel's Helstromhas arrived in thrilling fashion. As teased by those involved in the production of the series, Helstrom is Marvel's first big foray into horror and the supernatural, something the trailer definitely confirms. Revealed Friday evening during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel, the trailer features virtually the entire cast from the show in the dark and sinister teaser. Following Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana (Sydney Lemmon) Helstrom as they investigate supernatural deities impacting their family, the trailer also shares a hair-raising look at Elizabeth Marvel's Victoria Helstrom — the mother of the titular pair.

As evidence in the closing moments of the trailer, the release date for Marvel's first horror project was also revealed. As previously teased, Helstrom will be released during Hulu's Huluween promotion on October 16th. See the trailer in its entirety above. Also making appearances in the teaser include Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

At one point, Helstrom was supposed to join Ghost Rider and a few unannounced shows in Marvel's "Adventure Into Fear," though those plans were scrapped after Ghost Rider was pulled from Hulu. Shortly after Ghost Rider was sent to the chopping block, Marvel Studios assumed creative control over Marvel Television.

"We started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirits of Vengeance," Marvel Television's Jeph Loeb said at the time. "And they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involves Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as Adventure into Fear."

The logline for the show says it "follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom, the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, who use their powers to track down the worst of humanity."

Helstrom stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, and Alain Uy.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have landed a cast loaded with this much talent,” Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski previously said about the show's cast. “From the beginning, we knew we’d need a group of actors who were multifaceted, who could play all the chords any great Marvel show promises to play, from dramatic thriller to comedy to action. It’s going to be really fun to watch them work.”

Helstrom is set to hit Hulu on October 16th.

