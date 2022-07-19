Ted Lasso Stars Aren't Ready to Say Goodbye as Filming Begins on Final Episodes

The third season of Apple TV+'s popular series Ted Lasso is currently filming, but it's also expected to be the series' last. Last month, series writer Brett Goldstein confirmed that the Season 3 finale is being treated like a series finale and while Apple hasn't confirmed that the series will be three and done, the show's stars are entering into working on the presumably final episodes not quite ready to say goodbye.

"We are halfway through shooting Season 3, and I would like to pause things because I'm not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes," Hannah Waddingham told Deadline about saying goodbye to her character, Rebecca. "Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we're both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It's like a long, slow mourning. I love her man. She's the girl — my girl — that I'm walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that's how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I'm not ready to not walk with her anymore."

Toheeb Jimoh had similar sentiments about his character, Sam.

"I feel Sam Obisanya in every fiber of. my being," Jimoh said. "I really identify with this character, he's been a dream to play. Across this three-season journey, I've gotten to understand him as a person. I could play him in my sleep now. It will be extremely difficult to say goodbye to him. I hope there's more, man. I really do. There are so many more stories to tell. Fingers crossed we get to do that. Who knows what that looks like? Maybe we can come back after taking some time off? I think there will be a lot of tears shed when we have to say our final words."

For Captain Isaac McAdoo's actor, Kola Bokinni, while departing is something he's preparing himself for, he's also leaving with important lessons.

"I'm preparing myself as much as I can. I've always taken this job one day at a time. I'm enjoying the journey," he said. "Working on this show has helped me grow up a little bit. When I started Ted Lasso, I was 26 and soon I'm going to be 30. I've gone from being a boy to a man, same as Isaac. I've been on quite a journey with him. I will leave the experience with a new understanding of patience and. the importance of listening. Listening is key."

Currently it's unclear when Season 3 of Ted Lasso will make its way to AppleTV, though series co-creator did previously suggest that it would be "pretty unlikely" for it to arrive this year.

"We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that's for sure. So, I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That's above my pay grade, I don't know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year," he said.

Are you looking forward to the third season of Ted Lasso? Let us know in the comments!