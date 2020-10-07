High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Holiday Special Announced by Disney+

✖

There's more High School Musical on the way to Disney+ later this year! On Wednesday, Disney+ announced a holiday special for the popular TV series, which is set to arrive on the streaming service on December 11th. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be a 45-minute event that brings back the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for the first time since the conclusion of Season 1.

The special will feature the cast reuniting to deliver holiday cheer, performing their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's songs, as well as share their favorite holiday memories. In addition to featuring new music, the High School Musical special will also include a sneak peek at Season 2 of the series.

While the special isn't set to air until December 11th, the soundtrack will be available beginning on November 20th. One of the songs will be an acoustic version of an original Season 2 song, written and performed by star Joshua Bassett.

The #HSMTMTS cast is spreading some holiday cheer in High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special! 🎁 On December 11 on #DisneyPlus, start streaming the special, which includes a sneak peek of the Original Series’ second season. pic.twitter.com/AAtCg5momK — Disney (@Disney) October 7, 2020

"The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones," said Tim Federle, executive producer and director of the special. "The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers."

Joe Serafini has been upgraded to series regular status for Season 2, joining returning stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cryer, and Kate Reindeers.

Season 2 of the series, which doesn't yet have a release date, will be tackling Beauty and the Beast.

Are you excited to check out High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special this December? Let us know in the comments!