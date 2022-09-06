Home Improvement Finally Returning to Streaming

At long last, Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor is making his return to the world of streaming. Home Improvement, the beloved ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen, has been away from the streaming landscape for the last three years, only available to those who chose to purchase episodes or seasons. This week, the series will be returning in its entirety, allowing longtime fans to finally binge through all of the episodes once again.

Home Improvement will be coming to Hulu, which shouldn't be too much of a surprise, considering Hulu and ABC are both owned by Disney. The series has shown up on Hulu's website, with a message that it will be available to stream starting Friday, September 9th. For those keeping track, that's just one day after Disney+ Day.

Tim Allen already has a big presence on Hulu, with the shows Last Man Standing and Assembly Required already streaming on the service. Home Improvement will join the party with all 204 episodes of its ABC run, which lasted from 1991 to 1999. Allen is also set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a TV continuation of The Santa Clause on Disney+.

Home Improvement may end up being the biggest arrival on Hulu in the month of September, but the streaming service kicked off the month by adding a horde of other titles to its lineup. Below, you can check out the full list of movies that were added on September 1st.

