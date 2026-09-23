Horror Star Kate Siegel Says Being a Creep Fangirl Made Filming Season 3 Premiere a Blast (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate Siegel’s horror roots are clearly established now. In addition to her many collaborations with her husband, director Mike Flanagan, like Oculus, Hush, Gerald’s Game, and The Haunting of Hill House, she’s directed her own terrifying segment in V/H/S/Beyond and even lent her voice to horror podcasts. This month, she adds another notch to her belt with an appearance in The Creep Tapes Season 3 premiere. Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass’ TV spinoff of the found-footage movie series has been quietly expanding into one of the most unique horror franchises in years, and for Siegel, being a fan just made working on the episode that much more fun.

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Speaking with Comic Book in an interview, Siegel said that Duplass was “constantly” surprising her while the cameras were rolling, adding: “He’s so facile. He’s always moment to moment in a way that is just very inspiring. And because I’m such a fan of the whole Creep world, I know this. So I could watch him planting the seeds, stuff that Crystal would have missed. But as a fan, I was like, watching his art. He does this thing where his eyes go from like, pleasant and friendly to, like, just I’m going to rip your throat out. I just loved it.”

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In her episode, Siegel plays Crystal, a woman roped into the twisted world of Duplass’ sinister serial killer and his bizarre filmed fantasies. Given the explicit nature of what goes down in the episode, though, Siegel had a specific idea for what she wanted her character to be on screen.

“What I wanted to make sure of was that Crystal felt she was in control of this situation until the moment she’s not. I think the episode follows that quite cleanly. A lot of women who may be thinking of themselves as a little bit more kinky or out there in the world look at this episode and go, ‘Yeah, I’d probably stay around. Like, I could get there for me. And I understand that.’ And I don’t mean this is not gender specific, but I get how men can be like, why? But I know a lot of women who would be okay with it.”

Siegel went on to praise the collaborative nature that Duplass and Brice brought to the set, noting that after years of making these stories, they have a firm grasp on the character and the blend of horror and humor found within it, but they’re still open to trying new things.

“They’re very open to play because they know exactly where the borders are. And it was such a fulfilling experience. I mean, we’re just on a boat with a camera. It was just us, right? And things would happen. And we’d laugh, and we’d be like, yes, that’s it.”

Regarding her horror future, though, Siegel did offer a tease of her role in the upcoming Carrie TV series from Prime Video, teasing that even though she’s “handcuffed on questions of Carrie” but quickly noted that her first reaction to learning the full scope of Flanagan’s pitch for the reboot was that she had one hope: the future. “My first reaction was, gosh, I hope that we have the opportunity to keep doing this story.” Make of that what you will. The Creep Tapes is now streaming on Shudder.