House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death

House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.

In Episode 6 of House of the Dragon, SPOILERS Dameon Targaryen's wife Lady Laena Velaryon met her fiery end by commanding her dragon, Vhagar, to burn her, rather than dying from complications of childbirth. The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 7 seems to make the setting of the episode Laena's funeral – a re-gathering of the Targaryen and Velaryon households where tensions (of course) boil over into violence. Again.

But where the trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 7 makes it clear that Rhaenyra and Alicent will definitely have some blades swinging between them, it's a blink-and-miss-it moment to notice that Laena's brother Laenor looks to be swinging a sword (and dodging one) in what looks to be a duel for his life!

(Photo: HBO)

Laena's death is sure to rock Laenor to the core, as he and his sister seemed to be close. Laenor also has major grudges that he's constantly swallowing that could explode in any number of directions: Ser Criston Cole murdered his lover, and Laenor may finally want payback; the case of Laena's dragon Vhagar going missing will probably be an incendiary incident, and Laenor would be willing to kill anyone responsible.

Then there's the fact that Laenor is married to Rhaenyra – but Daemon no longer has a wife to occupy him. As many keep saying, the Rhaenyra/Daemon relationship seems core to House of the Dragon, and other trailers for the show have certainly foreshadowed how Emma D'Arcy's adult Rhaenyra and Daemon will be intimate (again).

Laenor Velaryon's Story Explained

(Photo: HBO)

Like with so much of House of the Dragon, the story of Laenor Velaryon has been laid out by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, in texts like Fire & Blood. SPOILERS: That gives us a rough guideline to follow, and indeed we know that at this point in the show, Laenor's head could indeed be headed for death. If House of the Dragon has shown us anything, it's that knowing the end result doesn't diminish the fun of fleshing out the details of how it happened. If Laenor goes out, it looks like it could be like the warrior he claims to be, just like his sister.

House of the Dragon airs new episodes Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.