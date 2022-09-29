Will House of the Dragon Get Season 2 on HBO?

House of the Dragon kicked the doors down with its premiere last month, immediately establishing itself as one of HBO's biggest hits. The Game of Thrones prequel series delivered the most-watched series premiere in HBO's stories history, and has continued to deliver massive TV and streaming numbers over its first six weeks. The show has been nothing short of an enormous success, which is what the franchise needed after the final Game of Thrones season left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. From the very beginning of the show, fans have been asking about Season 2.

As popular as the show is, House of the Dragon seemed like one of the easiest renewal decisions ever. On the other hand, the story moves at an incredibly fast pace, so it could theoretically say everything it needs to in one season. Fortunately, that isn't the case, as HBO has already renewed House of the Dragon for a sophomore season.

HBO renewed House of the Dragon more quickly than some fans may have expected. It took less than a week after the premiere episode for the network to order more episodes. The numbers delivered by the series premiere made the decision very easy.

When Is House of the Dragon Season 2?

The first season of House of the Dragon is still releasing new episodes, but it will wrap up in October. Season 2 is already being put together, though it's not yet in production. The release of the new season all depends on when the cast and crew return to start filming once again.

House of the Dragon started filming in April of last year and wrapped up in early 2022, allowing for the late summer premiere. Based on that timeline, we likely won't see Season 2 in the fall of 2023. The timeline could be accelerated for Season 2, or there's always a chance filming may not take as long, but that's not a very safe bet.

Late 2023 or early 2024 would seem like the most reasonable expectation for House of the Dragon Season 2. HBO will want to get the series back into production as soon as possible, given how popular it has become.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 1 air on HBO every Sunday night, and are made available simultaneously on HBO Max.