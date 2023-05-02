House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Not Be Affected by Writer's Strike

House of the Dragon Season 2 will NOT be affected by the looming writer's strike in Hollywood. According to reports, filming on Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel will continue uninterrupted in the UK, as the scripts for the entirety of the second season were apparently already turned in: "A source close to production tells Variety that scripts on the hit show have been done for some time and that filming on the second season won't be affected."

Talks between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) broke down on Monday night of this week, just before the deadline for re-negotiations. The WGA then announced that a strike would commence on Tuesday; that strike will prevent work being done on any film filming internationally, which has active writing work taking place, as per union rules. That mandate has made any number of Hollywood studios nervous about what could happen with projects that are in production in places like the UK; Britain's Writer's Guild is also looking at shutting down work alongside the WGA.

The loophole that HBO is thanking their good graces for is that no hold on production has to take place if scripts were finalized before shooting began. Other sources are claiming that there was a rush for UK writers to finish and submit scripts before the Midnight deadline hit, as they are now under the same restrictions as the US writers.

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

(Photo: HBO)

House of the Dragon Season 2 will chronicle the first part of the Targaryen civil war known as "Dance of the Dragons." On the one side stands Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, whose status as a woman has prevented her from earning the proper respect and support of a great many lords of Westeros. On the other side stands Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) who has pushed her son, Aegon II, onto the Iron Throne instead of Rhaenyra. The various lords and houses of Westeros started siding with Rhaenyra's "Blacks" or Alicent's "Greens" at the end of House of the Dragon Season 1 – and Season 2 will see more houses and key figures having to pick a side, as the death of Rhaenyra's son Luke Velaryon at the hands of Alicent's son Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) has turned this into a real war, for blood.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has a rumored release date of Summer 2024.