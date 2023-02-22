House of the Dragon Season 2 Likely Premiere Time Frame Revealed

While HBO's Game of Thrones would often be released on a yearly basis, the prequel series House of the Dragon is being developed at a slightly slower pace, with HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys revealing to Variety that we can expect Season 2 of the series to premiere next year, likely in the summer. With the first season premiering this past fall, it would mark just under two years in between seasons, leaving fans to wonder if this will be the norm for subsequent seasons or if future seasons will be developed at a more expedited pace.

Bloys revealed that a 2024 premiere for the series "is a good guess" and also admitted another "good guess" would be that Season 2 wouldn't be eligible for that year's Emmy Awards, meaning it would premiere after May 31, 2024.

The success of the original Game of Thrones series would make it seem like a sure thing that any continuation of the franchise would be a hit, and while House of the Dragon debuted to both strong viewership numbers and critical acclaim, which includes winning a number of prestigious awards, at least one pilot for another spinoff was abandoned. The delay between the two seasons of the series is potentially a response to waiting to see how these first episodes would resonate with audiences before the network would commit to a follow-up season.

Like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is adapting previously released material, with writer Sara Hess confirming that the next season would bring to life a "Blood and Cheese" storyline from Fire & Blood, a relatively innocuous nickname for one of the book's most gruesome revenge plots.

In the Season 1 finale, Aemond aimed to intimidate Luc as payback for causing an injury in which Aemond lost his eye, only for Luc to die in the encounter. In the Fire & Blood book, Blood and Cheese are two characters who are meant to enact revenge against Aemond's mother, Queen Alicent.

Late last year, Hess noted to Variety, "We are currently writing the finale of Season 2," and when asked about the Blood and Cheese storyline, she confirmed, "I don't think you will be disappointed." In this regard, fans can expect one of the most brutal scenes in the entire franchise to be brought to life.

Stay tuned for details on House of the Dragon Season 2.

