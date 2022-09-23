House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones Lead Latest Streaming Charts

HBO will release a new episode of House of the Dragon that will change the landscape of the series as we know it with a massive time jump. The series will swap out Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to play older versions of Rhaynera Targaryen and Allicent Hightower. With such a big change, the series is doing something its predecessor has never done before. Game of Thrones was quite linear and didn't change their main cast whatsoever over the course of eight seasons. Although both series are very different, they're both having very successful runs numbers wise. According to Nielsen, both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have made it to the top of the streaming charts, with the former hitting the number one spot and the latter hitting third place.

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

