Game of Thrones: HBO "Still Developing A Lot of Ideas" for Spinoffs

HBO has been open about their hunger for more Game of Thrones spin-offs. But, one executive says that the ideas for these shows have to be exciting and creative to make it to production. HBO's VP of Original Programming, Kara Buckley spoke at ATX Television Festival this week. SlashFilm attended a panel called "Futurescape: A Look at What's Ahead in TV" and heard what Buckley's philosophy for the future sounded like. Warner Bros. Discovery is in a bit of a transitional period right now after the merger. But, one thing is clear. The new leadership wants more of the popular franchises and seems singularly focused on trimming budgets wherever applicable. However, that cutting is not occurring anywhere near Game of Thrones. But, the executive argues it still all comes down to whether or not the content is compelling. They can't just slap the series name on something that won't connect with viewers. Check out what she had to say right here.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," Buckley revealed. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

Previously, prequel star Matt Smith talked about how House of the Dragon would be different than what came before on HBO. "I think it's really different to the original series, to be honest with you," Smith told Comicbook.com. "I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was, it was so brilliant and, and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don't know. The truth is I haven't seen any so it's difficult for me. Essentially it's in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea."

Here's the official synopsis for HBO's House of the Dragon series: "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

