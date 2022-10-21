House of the Dragon Beats The Rings of Power for First Time in Streaming Ratings

House of the Dragon will wrap up their first season this Sunday and a lot has already happened. The series has shown us some of the history of the Targaryen house with it being a hit with fans so far. House of the Dragon had a massive viewership during their first few episodes and now it seems that its viewing streak will keep going. The Game of Thrones spinoff has hit another viewership highlight by beating Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in streaming on HBO Max. According to Nielsen, House of the Dragon clocked in at number three on the charts, while The Rings of Power dropped down to number four.

The change in the charts makes sense, with The Rings of Power airing its season finale last week and House of The Dragon still having one more episode left. Even though the charts may have changed, one thing is for sure, both series are certified hits. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recently began filming their second season and its unexpected to premiere anytime soon, and House of the Dragon has yet to begin season two of their series but it was green-lit after the success of the first episode.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

