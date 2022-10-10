House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences

Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.

As was widely believed even before the series began, Rhaenyra Targaryen's sons were actually fathered by Ser Harwin Strong. Though Ser Strong and his own father, who served as Hand of the King, were ultimately murdered in a not-so-mysterious case of arson in the previous episode, the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros never stopped whispering about his Rhaenyra's kids. And when one of them is named heir of Driftmark, one powerful member of House Velaryon is not happy about being overlooked.

Who Is Vaemond Velaryon?

While Corlys Velaryon rules the seat of Driftmark and is known on the battlefield (and oceans) as the Sea Snake, his younger brother Vaemond serves as part of his council. But as the second born, he has no true claim to the seat of Driftmark when Corlys suffers a grave injury in battle. Of course that doesn't stop him, knowing that the only known sons of Corlys' heir Laenor could be bastards, and the episode sees him petition a claim to become the new lord of Driftmark.

This causes a power play for Queen Alicent and her father Otto Hightower, who has become Hand of the King once again. With Viserys Targaryen declining in health and on his literal death bed, Alicent and Otto have been ruling Westeros and strategically attempting to take Rhaenyra out of the picture to rule the kingdoms as the king intends. Vaemond intends to question the legitimacy of the parentage of Rhaenyra's children. He declares that he wants his bloodline to continue as the rightful rulers of Driftmark, and Rhaenyra's sons have no true claim.

Does Vaemond Velaryon Die?

After a late-night plea from Rhaenyra to her father, Viserys makes a shocking appearance at the petition to deny Vaemond his claim, disrupting the plans of Alicent and Otto and giving a major show of support for Rhaenyra; he rules that her son Lucerys Velaryon is still meant to claim the seat of Driftmark as was intended by the Sea Snake and Vaemond's brother, Corlys Velaryon. This, of course, does not sit well with Vaemond, but his actions to follow are a bit puzzling.

Right there in the court, Vaemond accuses both of Rhaenyra's children of being bastards and calls the princess a whore, all while telling the king that he cannot decide the fate of his ancestral home. But right after Viserys — through a pained decree — calls for Vaemond's tongue for his transgressions, Daemon defends his wife's honor and chops off Vaemond's head.

How Does Vaemond's Death Affect the Dance of Dragons?

This execution swiftly hastens the inevitable conflict over the Iron Throne, as Viserys' support of Rhaenyra forces Otto and Alicent to reconsider their strategy to rebuke Rhaenyra's claim as Queen. Although there is a moment of tranquility between the two sides, it doesn't prevent anything from exploding with the blaze of dragonfire.

But it does also make sure that Rhaenyra has allies in the war to come, as it reaffirms her son's claim as the heir of Driftmark. And that's to say nothing about Corlys' health, who is assumed to be dying when the episode takes place. But what if he survives? And which side will he take in the Dance of Dragons?

We'll find out as House of the Dragon continues to air with new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.