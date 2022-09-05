House of the Dragon Fans Spot Major CGI Mistake in New Episode

In the final few episodes of Game of Thrones, an errant coffee cup accidentally left on-set sent the Internet into a frenzy. The cup had people talking for weeks after it appeared on the screen. Now, prequel series House of the Dragon has its own glaring error that fans are taking notice of. Once again, it comes down to something that wasn't removed from a specific shot, making things in Westeros look a little more modern. This time, a pair of fingers are the culprit.

Part of the story of King Viserys in House of the Dragon has been a disease that has been getting worse over the years. In the third episode, which aired on Sunday night, it was clear that Viserys had lost a couple of fingers due to the illness. In one shot, those missing fingers were still visible, thanks to a green CGI glove that was meant to edit them out. You can take a look below!

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahBKnowsBest) September 5, 2022

Over the next couple of days, those CGI-gloved fingers of Viserys will likely be edited out of the episode, making it look as it's supposed to. That didn't stop people from taking notice on Sunday night, though.

Viserys' illness is just one way fans can visibly see the accelerated timeline featured in House of the Dragon. Three years passed between the second and third episodes of the series, and show will continue moving at a breakneck pace. This kind of timeline is just one way that House of the Dragon is looking to set itself apart from its predecessor.

"Well, I think honestly, I think it makes it a more, complex story. And I don't think you could have started here. I think that we're standing on the benefit of the the shoulders of that towering original series, and being able to play off of that," showrunner Ryan Condal told ComicBook.com. "But if, you know, if we came back and there was another you know, the White Walkers are back or there's a, you know there's a dark threat from across, you know, in Asshai or something, something like that."

What did you think of Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!