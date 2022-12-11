House of the Dragon Creator Says George R. R. Martin Casually Drops Winds of Winter Spoilers

HBO recently released their first spinoff to Game of Thrones with House of the Dragon, and fans were quickly on board with the series. House of the Dragon got great numbers that were equivalent to the original series and even scored some of the highest viewership in years. Every episode was met with praise, and now that the first season is over fans can't wait to see what's next. Season two of the series is expected to begin filming sometime next year, and it isn't expected to make its debut until the latter half of 2024. If George R.R. Martin finally finishes up his final book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, The Winds of Winter, it will likely be the next Game of Thrones content we receive. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal recently revealed at the official Game of Thrones convention that Martin occasionally drops spoilers on The Winds of Winter here and there.

"It's cool because I still get to be a fan… I'm as excited for The Winds of Winter as everybody in that room,"Condal revealed at the panel. "I know some things because George just mentions things at times."

"He's told me things that have, not a direct connection [to House of the Dragon], but when he's explaining mythologies and things like that, he'll just casually mention things. It's so cool but it's like, 'Ah! I just want to read the book.' So I'm very much looking forward to that as a fan, and I'm a fan of his too. I'm really rooting for him and I want him to get, as he calls it, the monkey off his back." The House of the Dragon showrunner added.

The Game of Thrones creator recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

House of the Dragon season one is exclusively streaming on HBO Max.

