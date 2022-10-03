House of the Dragon Fans Complain They Can't See Anything in New Episode

Throughout Game of Thrones, there were multiple times when fans complained that the series was too dark, keeping them from being able to see what was actually going on. The third episode in the final season, "The Long Night," was the worst of the bunch, and many were furious they couldn't tell what was happening during an incredibly important battle. On Sunday night, House of the Dragon joined the darkness party and delivered some hard-to-see scenes of its own.

Without spoiling any major events of the episode, several scenes took place at night, on the beaches of Driftmark, involving several key characters. Fans watching the new "Driftmark" episode were instantly reminded of those frustrating scenes during Game of Thrones, and the feelings came flooding back.

One fan took to Twitter during the episode to say they "can't see a damn thing" on House of the Dragon. They certainly aren't alone. Another fan said that the episode "seems good," but that they wished more of the budget was spent on lighting so they "could actually see anything."

There are quite a few complaints online about the lighting of House of the Dragon this week, and it's reminiscent of a few different occasions during the Game of Thrones run. One fan thinks things are even worse this time around, suggesting that House of the Dragon is "literally the DARKEST show" they've ever watched, and that they aren't able to see a thing.

House of the Dragon is literally the DARKEST show I’ve ever watched. I cannot see SHIT. pic.twitter.com/OmYjRwioOP — N (@nastassiachanel) October 3, 2022

In addition to being frustrated about the picture itself, many fans are aggravated that they can't tell which characters are involved in which scenes. Many of the dark scenes this week involve Targaryen characters, which is easy to tell because of their bright white hair. However, there are numerous Targaryen and Velaryon characters on the show, and viewers can't tell them apart in the darkest scenes of the episode.

"What is going on," asked one House of the Dragon fan on Twitter. Another hopped on to ask other fans "who is talking" during a specific scene, because they weren't able to tell.

"I keep hoping, every week, that House of the Dragon will be well-lit and I can actually make out the action in a whole episode," one frustrated fan explained. "Alas, this is not to be... They seem intent on this whole episode being shot in the dark."

What did you think of the lighting in the latest episode of House of the Dragon? Let us know in the comments!